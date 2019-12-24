News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jamie Vardy: Leicester deserve their position in the table

Jamie Vardy: Leicester deserve their position in the table
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 02:21 PM

Jamie Vardy believes Leicester have proved their credentials in the title race ahead of their top two showdown with Liverpool.

The Foxes host the runaway leaders on Boxing Day aiming to close the 10-point gap.

Brendan Rodgers’ men, second in the Premier League, suffered their first defeat since losing at Anfield in October after they were beaten 3-1 at Manchester City on Saturday.

Leicester came up short at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Leicester came up short at Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

But Vardy insisted their belief remains as they look to hit back following defeat at the Etihad.

“I think we were pretty confident in our ability, but we knew that we had to show that game by game,” said the Premier League’s 17-goal top scorer. “I think at the minute we’re where we deserve to be.

“We just have to go into it the same as any other game. Like I said, we know we’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of ability and we know that we can hurt teams when we’re playing at our best.

“We’re a bit disappointed with the result against Man City, but it’s all about dusting ourselves off now and getting ready for the Liverpool game.”

Liverpool have returned from Qatar after winning the World Club Cup with a 1-0 victory over Flamengo on Saturday.

They also beat Monterrey in their semi-final in Doha with their trip meaning they have a game in hand on their title rivals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have not lost in the league since January 3 and Vardy dismissed any suggestions their travels to the Middle East will have a negative impact.

“I don’t think that comes into it at all,” he told the club’s official site.

“Every professional footballer is obviously prepared to play games no matter where they are.

“They’ve been on a plane, and I’m sure the recovery would have been done on the plane, so they’ll be fresh and ready to go. We know we have to be at our best.”

Jamie VardyPremier LeagueLeicester

More in this Section

Frank Lampard defends Antonio Rudiger from Jose Mourinho criticismFrank Lampard defends Antonio Rudiger from Jose Mourinho criticism

Kevin De Bruyne says Manchester City must stick with Guardiola styleKevin De Bruyne says Manchester City must stick with Guardiola style

Carlo Ancelotti hopes to quickly provide Everton fans with attractive footballCarlo Ancelotti hopes to quickly provide Everton fans with attractive football

Arteta pleased with qualities he has seen in Arsenal squadArteta pleased with qualities he has seen in Arsenal squad


Lifestyle

From last-minute presents to managing the big day, Ciara McDonnell asks celebrities for their Christmas survival tips.Christmas 2019: The celeb guide to surviving the festive season

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »