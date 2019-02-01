NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
James Milner strikes Twitter gold with Eminem response to Stan fan

Friday, February 01, 2019 - 07:51 PM

James Milner channelled his inner Slim Shady as he tweeted a fan who got him “confused” with Luis Suarez.

Twitter user Lee Barker sent Liverpool midfielder Milner an apparently light-hearted tweet asking Milner where his friend could buy a pair of red shorts the Liverpool midfielder was wearing.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the image in the tweet was actually Suarez, not Milner.

Barker then sent a second tweet, paraphrasing the lyrics from Eminem’s 2000 hit Stan, a song about an obsessed fan.

Barker wrote: “Dear Mister ‘I’m Too Good To Call Or Write My Fans; This will be the last tweet I ever send your ass; It’s been six months and still no word, I don’t deserve it?”

Unfazed, Milner quickly responded with some Slim Shady of his own to show he was in on the joke.

Milner wrote: “Dear Lee, I meant to tweet sooner but I just been busy. Why are you so mad? Try to understand that I do want you as a fan… but you’re asking the wrong number 7 #damn”

The response was very well received by fans.

Milner joined Twitter last March and has won fans for a dry wit which is somewhat at odds with his public persona.

Sadly for the former Leeds man, though, he still has fewer followers than the Boring James Milner parody account.

- Press Association


