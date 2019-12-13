News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

James Milner signs new Liverpool contract

James Milner signs new Liverpool contract
By Press Association
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 06:39 PM

Liverpool midfielder James Milner signed a new contract with the club as he still craves more trophies.

Milner, who turns 34 next month, won the Champions League with the Reds in June but he has been impressed by how they have stepped up a gear since then and currently have an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

“Obviously winning a trophy last year, it’s easy to sit back or take your foot off the gas, and we’ve gone the other way,” Milner, whose new deal the PA news agency understands takes him to 2022, told liverpoolfc.com.

“There’s a long, long way to go now, we know that, no one is getting ahead of themselves.

“Again, that’s a massive strength of the squad, we take it a game at a time and concentrate on one at a time.

“But you can see the drive in the squad to keep pushing and to try to play at the intensity that we play at every couple of days, which we are at the moment.

“That’s testament to everyone in and around the club, all the work everybody does at Melwood and the mental attitude and strength that we have to keep going and pushing again.

“Like I said, there’s a long, long way to go, but we’ll keep striving to keep improving and getting success for this club.”

On a busy day at the club’s Melwood training base Milner’s extension was confirmed less than seven hours after Liverpool announced manager Jurgen Klopp had agreed a new deal to 2024.

Milner won the Champions League with Liverpool this year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Milner won the Champions League with Liverpool this year (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Obviously the gaffer waited to sign his dependent on whether I signed mine, so that makes me a feel bit more important,” the midfielder joked.

Milner joined the club from Manchester City on a free transfer in the summer of 2015.

“I’ve been lucky and privileged to play for this club for four and a half years now, it has been an amazing time seeing how the club is changing and developing,” he added.

“We had discussions with the club and this was obviously the ideal for me, this was what I wanted to do – stay and play at the highest level as long as I can.

“Liverpool is an unbelievable place to be and we’re a very, very good football team and hopefully we can keep improving.”

More on this topic

Rashford focused on fulfilling potential after comparison to RonaldoRashford focused on fulfilling potential after comparison to Ronaldo

Neal Horgan: Limerick another dead fish in Irish football’s polluted watersNeal Horgan: Limerick another dead fish in Irish football’s polluted waters

Frank Lampard won’t talk to out-of-contract players until JanuaryFrank Lampard won’t talk to out-of-contract players until January

Klopp: New contract gives Liverpool more stabilityKlopp: New contract gives Liverpool more stability

footballJames MilnerJurgen KloppPremier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Big name stars to miss Munster glamour tieBig name stars to miss Munster glamour tie

Foster’s appointment at All Blacks was universally expected but not universally acceptedFoster’s appointment at All Blacks was universally expected but not universally accepted

Paul Rouse: Larkin’s 2019 musings will prove a marker for Championship 2020Paul Rouse: Larkin’s 2019 musings will prove a marker for Championship 2020

Limerick demise a tragedy, reflects HandLimerick demise a tragedy, reflects Hand


Lifestyle

Unique drawings by Quentin Blake, one of Britain’s best-loved illustrators, are available at a Christie’s online auction which runs until December 17.Your chance to buy drawings by Roald Dahl illustrator Quentin Blake

Ciara McDonnell talks to four high-profile people about their festive traditions and favourite tracksHere's what has these famous faces rockin’ around the Christmas tree

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »