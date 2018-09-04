Home»Sport

James McClean ruled out of double header after suffering injury

Tuesday, September 04, 2018 - 02:59 PM

James McClean will miss the games against Wales and Poland after getting injured during training.

The winger suffered a wrist injury at the FAI National Training Centre this morning and, after being assessed by the FAI medical team, he was brought to hospital for an x-ray and immediate surgery.

Defender Shane Duffy (groin) and midfielder David Meyler (knee) sat out training on Monday, but both players were involved in today's session.

Goalkeeper Sean McDermott and forward Jonathan Walters also linked up with the squad today.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town*), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall)


