James McClean fined by Stoke over balaclava post on social media

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Friday, March 27, 2020 - 01:54 PM

James McClean has “apologised unreservedly” for the offence caused by a controversial image he posted on Instagram.

He has also been fined two weeks’ wages by Stoke City and agreed to delete his Instagram account following the post which provoked online criticism.

In a statement, Stoke said: “McClean has been fined two weeks’ wages by the club and has also agreed to delete his Instagram account.

“The player has expressed contrition and recognises that the post was ill-advised and offensive.

McClean said:

I never wanted to cause any offence but I now realise that I did so and for that I apologise unreservedly

“I have spoken to the club and will be deleting my Instagram account.”

The statement concluded by saying that the club and the player would be making no further comment on the matter.

McClean has been a target of abuse over his refusal to wear a poppy on his shirt for Remembrance Sunday since moving to England to join Sunderland in 2011.

McClean, who is from Derry, objects to wearing the poppy because the symbol commemorates military personnel who have died in war – and not just soldiers who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

James McClean

