James McClean apologises to Stoke supporters for controversial comments

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 05:35 PM

James McClean has apologised to the broader Stoke supporter base for the comments he made on social media last weekend.

The Republic of Ireland winger described a section of fans that had been abusing him as "uneducated cavemen" in an Instagram post.

McClean was responding to a small number of Stoke supporters whom he claims were abusing him for his religious beliefs and upbringing.

The 30-year old says he apologises to the "vast majority" of Stoke fans, who may disagree with his decision not to wear a poppy, but are decent and respectful.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

James McCleanStoke CityPremier League

