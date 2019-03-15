NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
James Garner signs new long-term Manchester United contract

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 07:06 PM

Highly-rated midfielder James Garner has signed a long-term contract keeping him at Manchester United until at least 2022.

Fresh from turning 18 on Wednesday, the midfielder has put pen to paper on a new deal that includes the option to extend it by a further year.

Garner made his Premier League debut against Crystal Palace last month and has been involved with the first-team squad regularly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With the club since the age of eight, the England youth international was recently likened to captain-turned-coach Michael Carrick.

“I believe he’s got the chance to have a great future,” United caretaker boss Solskjaer said last month.

James Garner has captained England at youth level (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He knows we believe in him, we’ve got great faith in him as the next Michael Carrick.

“I know he’s young and I know it’s not fair on kids to compare to great players like Michael was, but he’s the same mould, he plays simple passes, plays through the lines.”

- Press Association

