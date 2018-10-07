James Forrest scores four as Celtic hammer 10-man St Johnstone

St Johnstone 0 - 6 Celtic

James Forrest netted four goals in half an hour as Celtic thrashed 10-man St Johnstone 6-0.

The Hoops earned their first Ladbrokes Premiership away win of the season to briefly forget that boss Brendan Rodgers is on Aston Villa's managerial wishlist.

Rodgers is wanted by the managerless Sky Bet Championship side, although they are yet to make an official approach as they weigh up their options having interviewed Thierry Henry.

Hearts' 3-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox allowed Celtic to move within three points of the leaders.

Winger Forrest had not scored since the Champions League qualifiers in July and was sent off in Thursday's 3-1 Europa League defeat at Salzburg.

But he opened the scoring after 15 minutes and had completed his treble seven minutes before the break before adding a fourth on the stroke of half-time.

Odsonne Edouard also scored in the first half while Callum McGregor netted late on against St Johnstone, who had Danny Swanson sent off just after the break.

Rivals Rangers aided Celtic's title defence with a comfortable victory over 10-man Hearts.

The Jambos suffered their first defeat in 13 games as Steven Gerrard's side were 3-0 up by half-time.

Ryan Kent opened the scoring after just two minutes before Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield netted. Rangers are now unbeaten in 10 games at home this season.

Michael Smith was sent off for the visitors in the 55th minute after he collected his second yellow card for a foul on Jon Flanagan.

Jimmy Dunne pulled a goal back with a header but the damage was done.