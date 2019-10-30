News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
James Forrest commits to Celtic

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 03:26 PM

Celtic winger James Forrest has signed a new four-year deal at the club.

The 28-year-old, a Scotland international, will now remain at Parkhead until at least the summer of 2023.

Forrest, having joined the Hoops as a nine-year old, has made 369 appearances and scored 81 goals.

He has won eight Premiership titles, five Scottish Cups and four League Cups during his time at the club.

Forrest told CelticTV: “I love it here. I came through the youth academy and every year I just enjoy it more.

“I’m absolutely delighted to extend my stay here and I’m looking forward to winning more league titles and cups with the club.

“The last couple of years especially have been unbelievable.

“When you keep winning trophies it makes you eager and wanting to strive to win more. That pushes you on for more and I want to keep winning as much as I can.”

James Forrest Scottish Premiership Celtic Soccer

