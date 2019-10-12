News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
James Collins given first Ireland start

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, October 12, 2019 - 01:43 PM

James Collins has been handed his first Republic of Ireland start in this afternoon's Euro 2020 qualifier away to Georgia.

He comes in up-front for the injured David McGoldrick while Matt Doherty replaces the suspended Enda Stevens at left-back.

Darren Randolph is in goal, captain Seamus Coleman is at right-back, John Egan and Shane Duffy are the centre-halves with Doherty at left-back.

Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick are in midfield with Callum Robinson and James McClean supporting Collins in attack.

Kick-off in Tbilisi is at 2pm.

