James Collins given first Ireland start

James Collins has been handed his first Republic of Ireland start in this afternoon's Euro 2020 qualifier away to Georgia.
He comes in up-front for the injured David McGoldrick while Matt Doherty replaces the suspended Enda Stevens at left-back.
Darren Randolph is in goal, captain Seamus Coleman is at right-back, John Egan and Shane Duffy are the centre-halves with Doherty at left-back.
Here is how Ireland will line up in Tbilisi....
Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick are in midfield with Callum Robinson and James McClean supporting Collins in attack.
Kick-off in Tbilisi is at 2pm.