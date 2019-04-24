NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
James Collins and Aiden McGeady in PFA League One Team of the Year

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 12:41 PM

Promotion-chasing Barnsley dominate the Professional Footballers’ Association League One Team of the Year.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies, defenders Dimitri Cavare and Ethan Pinnock, midfielder Alex Mowatt and 16-goal striker Kieffer Moore made the XI voted for by their fellow players.

Leaders Luton, meanwhile, have two representatives in the side, defender James Justin and Republic of Ireland forward James Collins. The latter scored his 24th league goal of the season in the 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night.

PA Graphic

The Hatters pulled clear at the top of the table following a 29-match unbeaten league run, which was finally brought to an end at Charlton on April 13, as Mick Harford’s side look to secure a return to the Championship.

Play-off chasing Portsmouth have defender Matt Clarke and 14-goal winger Jamal Lowe in the PFA selection, while Sunderland, also in the hunt for promotion, see Irish wideman Aiden McGeady included.

Doncaster striker John Marquis, who has scored 19 goals, completes the line-up, with Rovers looking to hold off their rivals and secure a place in the top six.

The players will be honoured at the PFA’s annual awards ceremony in London on Sunday April 28.

PFA League One Team of the Year 2019: Adam Davies (Barnsley); Dimitri Cavare (Barnsley), Ethan Pinnock (Barnsley), Matt Clarke (Portsmouth), James Justin (Luton); Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), Alex Mowatt (Barnsley), Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth); James Collins (Luton), John Marquis (Doncaster), Kieffer Moore (Barnsley)

- Press Association

