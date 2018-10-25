Jadon Sancho joins list of youngest English Champions League scorers

Jadon Sancho became the second youngest Englishman to score in the Champions League with his goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at the top five players on the list:
Having joined Arsenal from Southampton over the summer, Oxlade-Chamberlain made it two goals in two starts for the Gunners when he marked his Champions League debut by netting an early opener in the 2-1 home victory over Olympiakos. The midfielder made the most of a ricochet off Ivan Marcano as he drove a low shot into the bottom right corner of the net.
Big win tonight! 🔥
Boys were unbelievable @BVB
My first @championsleague goal also narsayee 🤩 #Blessed🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OxYvNXN6tg— Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) October 24, 2018
Sancho’s superb start to the season continued as he put Dortmund 3-0 up against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. The winger signed from Manchester City last year, who has produced six assists in the Bundesliga this term and made his England debut in the recent draw with Croatia, slotted in from six yards in the 83rd minute, four minutes after coming off the bench.
Walcott went to the top of the list 11 years ago when Arsenal thrashed Slavia Prague 7-0 at the Emirates Stadium. He scored a brace, with the landmark first goal coming shortly before the break, the forward intercepting an attempted clearance by goalkeeper Martin Vaniak, going around the goalkeeper and striking home from just outside the box.
Arsenal academy product Wilshere netted in another thumping home win for the north London club, a 5-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. The midfielder made it 4-0 in the 66th minute as he lifted the ball over Andriy Pyatov after exchanging passes with Tomas Rosicky.
Rooney became the Champions League’s youngest English scorer on his first appearance in the competition – his unforgettable Manchester United debut, which saw him net a hat-trick as Fenerbahce were trounced 6-2 at Old Trafford. The forward’s first goal in his fantastic treble came in the 17th minute when he latched on to a Ruud van Nistelrooy pass and fired in from the edge of the box.
- Liverpool and England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was aged 18 years and 312 days when he scored in the 2-1 qualifying play-off first-leg win at Hoffenheim in August 2017.
- Press Association