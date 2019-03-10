Jack Grealish punched by supporter who ran onto pitch during game

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was attacked by a spectator early in his side’s derby clash at Birmingham.

The incident occurred less than 10 minutes into the game when Grealish was in the Birmingham penalty area and a spectator in a flat cap ran on to the field and threw a punch from behind the visiting captain, striking him on the side of the head.

The intruder was quickly restrained by stewards as several other Villa players rushed in to confront him. He was led away by police, blowing kisses to the crowd as he left.

