News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jack Charlton dies aged 85 after battle with lymphoma and dementia

Jack Charlton dies aged 85 after battle with lymphoma and dementia
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 09:10 AM

Additional reporting by Press Association

Former Republic of Ireland football manager Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85.

The 85-year-old passed away peacefully at his Northumberland home on Friday, his family said in a statement.

Charlton had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year and was also battling dementia.

"Jack died peacefully on Friday 10 July at the age of 85," his family said.

"He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

“As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

“We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

“His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories.”

In 1985, Charlton became the first non-Irish manager of the Republic of Ireland.

He steered the team to their first major finals at Euro 88 and two years later led them to their first World Cup finals at Italia 90.

The FAI said it is "deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, the manager who changed Irish football forever."

Taoiseach Micheal Martin tweeted: “So saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Charlton who brought such honesty and joy to the football world.

“He personified a golden era in Irish football-the Italia 90 campaign being one of pure joy for the nation. He gave us magical memories. Thank you Jack.”

Charlton’s granddaughter, journalist Emma Wilkinson, tweeted: “Beyond sad to have to say goodbye to my beloved Grandad, Jack Charlton. He enriched so many lives through football, friendship and family. He was a kind, funny and thoroughly genuine man and our family will miss him enormously.”

READ MORE

McDowell and Lowry finish second round of PGA event before darkness suspends play in Ohio

More on this topic

Tributes paid to Jack Charlton, who ‘changed Irish football forever’Tributes paid to Jack Charlton, who ‘changed Irish football forever’

Jack Charlton’s career in pictures following his death at 85Jack Charlton’s career in pictures following his death at 85

RIP Big Jack: The man who turned football on its headRIP Big Jack: The man who turned football on its head


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Jack Charlton

More in this Section

Injured Jordan Henderson fully deserves to lift trophy, insists Jurgen KloppInjured Jordan Henderson fully deserves to lift trophy, insists Jurgen Klopp

I have a ‘very good relationship’ with Jorginho – Frank LampardI have a ‘very good relationship’ with Jorginho – Frank Lampard

Jose Mourinho backs himself to bring silverware to SpursJose Mourinho backs himself to bring silverware to Spurs

City ready to give everything in bid for Champions League glory – Pep GuardiolaCity ready to give everything in bid for Champions League glory – Pep Guardiola


Lifestyle

Naomi Campbell model tells Michael Odell why she’s inspired by Black Lives Matter and the young people taking action against racial injusticeModel behaviour - Naomi Campbell at 50

Eve Kelliher explores temples of Zoom to get verdict on relocation from boardroom to spare roomWhat we've learned from world's biggest remote working experiment

As those of us who love to have friends round are tentatively sending out invitations, we’re also trying to find a workable balance with necessary social distancing rules, writes Carol O’CallaghanTable manners: How to entertain at home post-lockdown

Helen O’Callaghan says asthma sufferers need to watch pollen levelsBreathe easy: Pollen tracker protects asthma sufferers

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »