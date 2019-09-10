News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jack Byrne buzzing at the prospect of featuring against Bulgaria

Jack Byrne buzzing at the prospect of featuring against Bulgaria
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 10:14 AM

Jack Byrne admits it is “crazy” to even contemplate making his senior Republic of Ireland debut as he attempts to fulfil the promise which once prompted Manchester City to snap him up.

The 23-year-old Shamrock Rovers midfielder could win his first cap in tonight’s friendly against Bulgaria.

That would represent a significant step in the career of a man who has been destined for big things from an early age – he was identified by Manchester City as a rare talent as a 14-year-old – but whose career path has taken him back to Ireland after a testing spell in England.

Byrne, whose natural talent prompted McCarthy’s predecessor Martin O’Neill to invite him to train with the senior squad, admitted his potential elevation was difficult to countenance.

He said: “It’s crazy to think that you’re involved in the squad and you could maybe step on the pitch. It’s mad even thinking about it and I’m trying not to think about it too much because you never know when the day comes if you’re going to play or not.

“I’m just trying to think about training and doing well and hopefully I do enough to hopefully get a few minutes.

“But if not, it’s still been an unbelievable experience.”

Byrne’s trajectory appeared to be heading in the right direction when he was sent out on loan to Dutch side Cambuur for the 2015-16 season by City and returned with his reputation enhanced.

However, a less successful and ultimately truncated spell at Blackburn was followed by a permanent move to Wigan, which turned sour after Warren Joyce, the manager who had signed him on a three and a half-year contract, was sacked just weeks later.

Oldham and Kilmarnock were added to his curriculum vitae before he opted to head back across the Irish Sea in December last year, and his contribution to date this season has helped Rovers maintain a pursuit of runaway SSE Airtricity League leaders Dundalk and reach the second qualifying round for the Europa League.

Byrne said: “I feel as if I played good football wherever I’ve been. Sometimes my face didn’t fit in certain places. That’s fine, that’s football. You move on and take it on the chin, dust yourself down and go again.”

Happiness on the pitch is a major factor in Byrne’s vein of form and he admits that has improved markedly since his return home.

He said: “I never really had off-the-field issues. It was more boredom and trying to fill time. It’s a lot easier when you’re at home and you’re around your family. You kill time better. It’s just easier to fill the days now.

“Things are going well and I think it’s showing on the pitch.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

O’Neill rues lack of top-level experience in Northern Ireland sideO’Neill rues lack of top-level experience in Northern Ireland side

Giggs hails red-hot JamesGiggs hails red-hot James

Clarke sets Scotland target of finishing third and reaching Euro 2020 play-offsClarke sets Scotland target of finishing third and reaching Euro 2020 play-offs

Not enough jeopardy in Euro 2020 qualifying – England boss Gareth SouthgateNot enough jeopardy in Euro 2020 qualifying – England boss Gareth Southgate

Jack ByrneMan CityMick McCarthyShamrock RoversInternational MatchBulgariaRep of Ireland vs BulgariaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Daniel James continues goalscoring form as Wales beat BelarusDaniel James continues goalscoring form as Wales beat Belarus

Declan Rice: I’ve endured death threats for quitting IrelandDeclan Rice: I’ve endured death threats for quitting Ireland

Kelly hat-trick keeps Dundalk on courseKelly hat-trick keeps Dundalk on course

Rochford to replace Brolly on RTÉ’s live TV panel for All-Ireland final replayRochford to replace Brolly on RTÉ’s live TV panel for All-Ireland final replay


Lifestyle

They celebrated their love of the GAA and their two counties of origin when Grace O’Brien and Robert Faherty exchanged wedding vows.Wedding of the Week: Rival GAA lovers make perfect team

Declan Twomey has Down syndrome, autism, and cystic fibrosis. The 11-year-old Lucan boy also has moderate to severe intellectual disability.Welcome support: Respite care offers lifeline to families

Jack & Jill help normalise family life for those caring for children with serious health issues, says Helen O’Callaghan.Jack & Jill: Angels in your darkest hour

I have started seeing a new man. But we were chatting about our sexual history and I am so turned off by the fact that he has slept with 100 women. What should I do?Sex File: He’s slept with 100 women

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »