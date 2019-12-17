News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'It's good to see how different managers work': Kane embracing opportunity to learn from Mourinho

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 12:33 PM

Harry Kane insists he has embraced the chance to learn from Jose Mourinho despite his huge respect for predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham registered their fourth win in five Premier League games under Mourinho at Wolves on Sunday after sacking Pochettino last month.

Kane said the two managers work in different ways, but the England skipper hopes to benefit from life under Mourinho.

Harry Kane, left, failed to score at Wolves and for the third game in Tottenham’s last four (Tim Goode/PA)
“Obviously you guys know I got on very well with Poch and I respect Poch very, very, very much,” Kane said after Jan Vertonghen’s late winner at Molineux.

“But Mourinho’s got his own style, his own way of doing things. For me, it is about learning that way.

“Obviously my top level career has only been with one manager, so for me it’s good to experience new things, see how different managers work.

“Mourinho’s one of the highest level managers in our sport, so I can only learn from him.”

Kane said it was difficult to pinpoint the impact former Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Inter Milan boss Mourinho had had on the squad since his arrival in November.

“It’s hard to say,” Kane said. “These results we weren’t picking up earlier in the season for one reason or another. Little things went our way towards the end.

“Whenever a new manager comes in, everyone’s ready, wants to work, wants to impress.

“But it’s important over this month, a busy period, and in January that we carry it on. It’s not just for an early period.

Mourinho's one of the highest level managers in our sport, so I can only learn from him.

“We’ve been feeling good. We’ve scored goals in pretty much every game we’ve played with the new manager in charge so if we can get it right, grind out results like that throughout the season we’ll be OK.”

Vertonghen’s stoppage-time header at Wolves lifted Tottenham to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea ahead of Sunday’s Premier League derby clash between the two London rivals.

“If we can win that and push into the top four, then we have fixtures over the Christmas period that we feel like we can definitely win,” Kane added.

“But I don’t want to say anything now and go there and lose next weekend!

“We’re in a good spot – just one loss in five in the Premier League – but we’ve got to try to win next week and push into the top four.

“We knew how much it meant, with Chelsea losing (on Saturday) it meant even more.

“Wolves played very well, but we found a way to win and that’s all that matters.”

