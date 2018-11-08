‘It’s good to be the outsider’ says Paul Pogba after Manchester United win

Paul Pogba loved his winning return to former club Juventus and believes Manchester United will continue to flourish in the role of “outsider”.

Jose Mourinho’s men looked on course for defeat in Turin after former United favourite Cristiano Ronaldo struck a stunning volley for the hosts.

But the Red Devils, so often under the spotlight this season for the wrong reasons, rallied remarkably and secured a 2-1 comeback win in a Champions League clash that will live long in the memory.

Next up is Sunday’s derby clash at swashbuckling Manchester City and Pogba hopes United can upset the odds once again.

“It was great,” the France midfielder said.

“We know that (Juventus) is a big team and, to be honest, when they scored a goal, we had nothing to lose. We carried on, we pushed and we know that we can be dangerous on free-kicks because they defend very well (in open play).

“We played with that and we scored two goals like this.”

Asked if this was a turning point for United, who have faced a huge amount of criticism so far this season, Pogba told Viasport: “I think it’s always good to be the outsider, so people expect bad of us and then we surprise people. That’s it.

“The most important (thing) is the three points.” Paul Pogba was delighted by his reception in Turin (Antonio Calanni/AP)

It was an amazing end to a “lovely” night for Pogba, who was given a warm welcome back at a club he helped dominate Italian football between 2012 and 2016.

He said: “It made me feel at home as well, even if I play for Manchester United, they were very welcoming and I really appreciate that.

“The love that they showed me today was unbelievable and how great is football when you see that? When you play in this atmosphere, when you have those fans, it’s just lovely.”

- Press Association