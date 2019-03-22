NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'It's been epic': Jon Walters announces retirement

By Michelle McGlynn
Friday, March 22, 2019 - 04:33 PM

Jon Walters has announced his retirement this afternoon.

In a short statement posted to his social media accounts, the 35-year-old said that "my Achilles heel has literally been my Achilles heel and finished me off".

The Ireland and Burnley player summed up his career as "epic" as colleagues and fans paid tribute.

He was on-loan at Ipswich when he suffered a partially-ruptured Achilles tendon after coming on as a substitute in a goalless draw against Bolton in the Sky Bet Championship last September.

Qualified to play for the Republic through his Irish mother, Merseyside-born Walters scored 14 goals in 54 international appearances and played at Euro 2012 and Euro 2016.

He made his senior debut against Norway in November 2010 and was named Senior International Player of the Year for 2015. His last Ireland cap came in a 4-1 defeat to Wales last year.

Last night he shared a throwback photo of him training alongside Robbie Keane, Richard Dunne, Stephen Kelly, Stephen Ward and Damien Duff in 2011.

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy led the tributes to Walters saying that he was a well-liked and well-respected player.

"I'm kind of sad that I'm not getting to work with him," McCarthy said from Victoria Stadium where the Ireland team are preparing for tomorrow's match against Gibraltar.

"I wish him well with whatever he goes on to do - I don't know if he's going into coaching or management, he's got time to think about that."

Seamus Coleman said that Walters was an "inspirational player" and that it is sad to see him go.

People have been taking to social media to share memories and wish the veteran forward well for the future.

KEYWORDS

FAIJon WaltersSoccer

