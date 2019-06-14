News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Italy put five past Jamaica to move into last 16

Cristiana Girelli celebrates scoring Italy's opening goal. Picture: AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 08:46 PM

Italy 5 - 0 Jamaica

Cristiana Girelli scored a hat-trick as Italy cruised into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup with a 5-0 win over Jamaica in Reims.

Substitute Aurora Galli completed the scoring with two late goals as the impressive Italians built on their opening 2-1 win over Australia in Group C.

Jamaica were given little chance to make an impression, but they did come close through Mireya Grey in the first half and were unfortunate to fall behind.

Goalkeeper Sydney Schneider saved Girelli's 12th-minute penalty but was penalised for moving off her line, and the striker made no mistake with her second attempt.

Galli was introduced to the game in the 65th minute and made a big impression just six minutes later when she fired home the Italians' fourth from 25 yards.

And nine minutes before full time she rounded Schneider before slotting home to complete her side's comprehensive win.

