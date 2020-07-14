News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
‘It shows what people said wasn’t true’ – Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling

By Press Association
Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 01:52 PM

Pep Guardiola has said he is “incredibly happy” after Manchester City had their European ban overturned.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday lifted a two-year ban imposed on City by UEFA over Financial Fair Play breaches.

Guardiola said: “I am incredibly happy for the decision. It shows what all the people said about the club wasn’t true. What we won on the pitch, we defend on the pitch.”

Rival managers Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho have criticised the decision but Guardiola feels City are owed an apology.

He said: “We should be apologised to because if we did something wrong we would accept the decision from UEFA, because we did something wrong.

“We don’t expect Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea or Wolves to defend us but we have the right to defend ourselves when we believe what we have done is correct and three independent judges said this.”

