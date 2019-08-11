News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

‘It seemed to be overused’: Fans react to first weekend of VAR in Premier League

‘It seemed to be overused’: Fans react to first weekend of VAR in Premier League
By Press Association
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 09:53 PM

The 2019-20 Premier League season is just a few days old, and yet the newly implemented VAR technology has already stolen the headlines on multiple occasions.

Gabriel Jesus will go down in history as the first player to have a goal ruled out by VAR in the Premier League, his effort for Manchester City against West Ham chalked off for an offside infringement.

But what do the fans who attended the first games of the new season make of the impact the tech has had on their experience?

Pete May, 59, has been going to West Ham games since the 1970s and is the author of ‘Goodbye To Boleyn’ and West Ham blog ‘Hammers in the Heart’. He described the numerous effects VAR had on the game at the London Stadium.

“The (home) crowd sort of reacted as if it was a goal for West Ham,” May told PA of Jesus’ disallowed goal. “And that could have changed the game, because the crowd were raised by it, and the players too.

“There were people jumping up and down as if it was a goal scored! And it was then quite noticeable that when City did get the third, their fans were quite muted in their celebrations until the VAR review came through and confirmed it was a goal.”

May said there were around seven VAR reviews during the game, adding that he felt some were unnecessary and others confusing.

“There was a bizarre moment early on where there was a red card review for a challenge by Antonio, which didn’t look that bad,” he said.

“The decision was no red card, but they played on and there wasn’t even a yellow card, so that was odd.

“It slightly hampered my enjoyment. The decisions were right but it did make for more of a bitty game.”

‘It seemed to be overused’: Fans react to first weekend of VAR in Premier League

The early kick-off on Saturday was not the only game where VAR made an appearance – Wolves had a goal disallowed in their goalless draw at Leicester after the ball was adjudged to have been handled in the build-up, a decision one fan described as “a farce”.

“Well I had celebrated, ran down the front,” Matt Cooper, 23, from fan channel ‘Talking Wolves’ told PA.

“It’s a farce, no Leicester player appealed, no fan either. It took 90 seconds to come to the wrong decision. It will kill the game and it will kill the passion and tribalism that comes with football.

“Wolves fans went mad. It would have been three points on the road against a top side. Then it was ruled out and you get the, ‘Wheeeeey’ from the home fans, chanting, ‘VAR, VAR’.

“I’ll think twice about going mad for a goal (now). I would be more reserved.”

The introduction of the technology to the Premier League has been widely debated on television and social media already. May believes it does have a place in the game, but could stand to be used more sparingly.

“I think probably they should be more sparing, and maybe what I’d like to see is some kind of limit on the number of things you can query over VAR, because some of them did seem rather spurious.

“I think it was good for the goals – the marginal offside decisions – but it seemed to be overused.”

READ MORE

5 things we learned from the Premier League’s opening weekend

More on this topic

VAR – the key incidents as Premier League welcomes new technologyVAR – the key incidents as Premier League welcomes new technology

5 things we learned from the Premier League’s opening weekend5 things we learned from the Premier League’s opening weekend

Marcus Rashford double helps Manchester United crush ChelseaMarcus Rashford double helps Manchester United crush Chelsea

Bruce rues single mistake as Magpies are grounded by GunnersBruce rues single mistake as Magpies are grounded by Gunners

soccerfootballPremier LeagueVARTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Joe Schmidt gives upbeat assessment about Joey Carbery's injured ankleJoe Schmidt gives upbeat assessment about Joey Carbery's injured ankle

Potter up and running as Brighton boss with win at WatfordPotter up and running as Brighton boss with win at Watford

Zaha draws blank off bench as 10-man Everton hold Crystal PalaceZaha draws blank off bench as 10-man Everton hold Crystal Palace

Burnley blow Southampton away in 12-minute second-half spellBurnley blow Southampton away in 12-minute second-half spell


Lifestyle

Five things to look out for in the week ahead.Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll

Love or hate them, there is a lot to be admired in these eight-legged creatures and those intricate webs they weave can help keep the flies at bay; but how do they make their webs and are they just to catch their dinner?Appliance of Science: How and why do spiders make webs?

Ariel Sanecki is resort mixologist at Adare ManorYou've been Served with Ariel Sanecki

No man is an island. And only the privileged get the deeds to their very own isle. Sometimes the purchase is the goal. Then once the high wears off, it’s time to stampede back to theIsle be back: The luxury of buying your own private island

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »