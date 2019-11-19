News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'It is sickening' - Ireland rue lack of firepower as Danes progress to Euro 2020

Goalscorer Matt Doherty. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
By John Fallon
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 07:20 AM

Ireland’s goalscorer Matt Doherty admitted their shots-shy record caught up with them in tonight’s concluding Euro qualifier.

While the Wolves man grabbed his first international goal five minutes from full-time to cancel out Martin Braithwaite’s breakthrough 12 minutes earlier, the 1-1 draw sent Denmark into the finals at Ireland’s expense.

The leveller was just the seventh goal of an eight-match campaign, a paltry return consigning Ireland to third place in Group D and the play-off semi-final next March.

Doherty said: “It was a struggle for us to score throughout the entire campaign and we managed to get one, rather than two, tonight.

We wanted to stay in the game for as long as possible at nil-all and then put all the pressure on towards the end.

“Unfortunately, while only really did that when we went behind. They got to score from the one chance they had in the match.

“It was a bit of a mountain to climb after that and we didn’t manage it.

It is sickening. We were probably the better team and definitely deserved to win the game.

“It is really flat inside in the dressing room but we still have the play-offs.”

The Dubliner said the performance at Lansdowne Road bodes well for that semi-final. Ireland will face one of Slovakia, Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina away from home on May 26.

“Our shape and movement was good so if we can stay in form stay fit we will have a chance,” he added.

