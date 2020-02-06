News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Is Guardiola pining for Spain? Admits he misses the Clasico

Is Guardiola pining for Spain? Admits he misses the Clasico
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 08:57 AM

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits he misses the Clasico clashes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, suggesting each one was the "game of the century".

And he says the media coverage of big games in England is completely different, with Manchester United v Liverpool taking centre stage.

In an interview with Spanish Youtuber DjMaRiiO, Guardiola said.

"Do I miss the Clasico? A little bit, yes. Every year it was the game of the century," he added.

"Here it is very different. In terms of the media, it's totally different."

"Here the biggest match is Liverpool-United and we have the city derby.. For the media they just are great matches. In Germany people see Dortmund-Bayern and then go to the theater. Derbies in Spain and Italy are something cultural."

Manchester City have yet to progress beyond the quarter-final stage of the Champions League under Guardiola; but he won't become obsessed with winning the competition.

"City was a club that for a decade wanted to just stay in the Premier League but then suddenly, they were bought by people from Abu Dhabi and they took a leap forward and won four leagues in a decade.

"The only thing they don't have is a Champions League and it's normal that people ask for it. It's good that they ask for it.

"I will try, and if not this year then the next year... the world doesn't end if you don't win it."

More in this Section

Lazio miss chance to go second in Serie A after being held by VeronaLazio miss chance to go second in Serie A after being held by Verona

Moriarty and Tompkins reunited and bidding to help Wales to Six Nations gloryMoriarty and Tompkins reunited and bidding to help Wales to Six Nations glory

Money is only thing that would stop Hamilton staying with Mercedes – HornerMoney is only thing that would stop Hamilton staying with Mercedes – Horner

Spurs leave it late to see off Southampton and reach FA Cup fifth roundSpurs leave it late to see off Southampton and reach FA Cup fifth round


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson shows you how to cut back shrubs at the right time.Your guide to what to prune and when

Best known as a guitarist with Chicago post-rockers, Tortoise, Jeff Parker’s latest solo release is a glowing celebration of his mother Maxine, who features on the cover.Album reviews: Jeff Parker and Bohren & Der Club of Gore solid new releases

They’re crab cakes made with tinned crab meat.Vietnamese crab cakes recipe

Meat-free, simply and you can serve it with whatever you fancy.Ragu recipe with tomato, lentil and aubergine

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »