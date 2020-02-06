Is Guardiola pining for Spain? Admits he misses the Clasico

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits he misses the Clasico clashes of Barcelona and Real Madrid, suggesting each one was the "game of the century".

And he says the media coverage of big games in England is completely different, with Manchester United v Liverpool taking centre stage.

In an interview with Spanish Youtuber DjMaRiiO, Guardiola said.

"Do I miss the Clasico? A little bit, yes. Every year it was the game of the century," he added.

"Here it is very different. In terms of the media, it's totally different."

"Here the biggest match is Liverpool-United and we have the city derby.. For the media they just are great matches. In Germany people see Dortmund-Bayern and then go to the theater. Derbies in Spain and Italy are something cultural."

Manchester City have yet to progress beyond the quarter-final stage of the Champions League under Guardiola; but he won't become obsessed with winning the competition.

"City was a club that for a decade wanted to just stay in the Premier League but then suddenly, they were bought by people from Abu Dhabi and they took a leap forward and won four leagues in a decade.

"The only thing they don't have is a Champions League and it's normal that people ask for it. It's good that they ask for it.

"I will try, and if not this year then the next year... the world doesn't end if you don't win it."