NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Irish venues named for U17 European Championship finals

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 11:20 AM
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

After getting the green light from UEFA inspectors, the venues for the U17 European Championship Finals in Ireland in May have been confirmed.

Tolka Park

There are four stadia in Dublin (Tolka Park, Whitehall Stadium, the UCD Bowl and Tallaght Stadium) and three from outside the capital (Bray’s Carlisle Grounds, Longford’s City Calling Stadium and Waterford’s RSC), all of which fall within the UEFA-stipulated travel radius from the tournament team hotel, at CityWest in Dublin.

Colin O'Brien's Republic of Ireland team - who qualify automatically as host nation - will play two of their group games in Tallaght Stadium and one in Waterford's RSC.

Tallaght, which now has a capacity of 8,000 following the opening of the ground’s new south stand, will host the final on Sunday, May 19.

More on this topic

Terrace Talk: We failed to wake De Gea up, much less bother him

Claude Puel sacked by Leicester with Rodgers the top name in the frame

Hoddle admits he is lucky to be alive after cardiac arrest

What tasks will lie ahead for the new Leicester manager?


KEYWORDS

SoccerU17 European Championship Final

More in this Section

Kane confident Tottenham will return to form after Premier League title setback

Four more players who refused to be subbed after Kepa’s Wembley defiance

Gatland urges Wales to build on England win and ‘create something very special’

‘It was misunderstood’: Kepa adamant he did not defy Sarri’s instructions


Lifestyle

This is what eating lunch at your desk every day is doing to your mental and physical health

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

Fish, mirrors, and test of self-awareness

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »