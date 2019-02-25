Irish venues named for U17 European Championship finals

After getting the green light from UEFA inspectors, the venues for the U17 European Championship Finals in Ireland in May have been confirmed.

Tolka Park

There are four stadia in Dublin (Tolka Park, Whitehall Stadium, the UCD Bowl and Tallaght Stadium) and three from outside the capital (Bray’s Carlisle Grounds, Longford’s City Calling Stadium and Waterford’s RSC), all of which fall within the UEFA-stipulated travel radius from the tournament team hotel, at CityWest in Dublin.

Colin O'Brien's Republic of Ireland team - who qualify automatically as host nation - will play two of their group games in Tallaght Stadium and one in Waterford's RSC.

Tallaght, which now has a capacity of 8,000 following the opening of the ground’s new south stand, will host the final on Sunday, May 19.