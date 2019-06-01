NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Irish Spurs fan jets off to Madrid – but finds plane is full of Liverpool supporters

Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 07:39 AM

Jason McAuley’s flight to Madrid to watch his team bid for Champions League glory will live long in the memory – but for the wrong reason – after discovering he was the only Tottenham fan on a plane full of Liverpool supporters.

The 45-year-old Irishman expected to see a few more Spurs shirts when he got on the direct flight to the Spanish capital, despite leaving from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport, on Friday morning.

But he said it was a “nightmare” flight after he was mercilessly ribbed by scores of rival fans, including friend of 20 years Antony Lockley.

I was getting battered by them, all flight. It was good-humoured

Mr McAuley said: “I honestly thought there would be a small group of Spurs fans on the flight, I couldn’t believe it was just me – nightmare.

“Liverpool fans know their football … so I think they’re pretty open to a bit of friendly banter and that was pretty much the way it was, so it was all good.

“I was getting battered by them, all flight. It was good-humoured, but it was brutal.”

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not stop until they achieve their goals

Mr Lockley, an ardent Liverpool supporter, said he enjoyed the flight – particularly after getting a picture alongside his friend and Anfield legend Jamie Carragher.

He said: “I spotted Jamie in the queue at the airport and I asked if he’d mind having a picture taken – I was in my Liverpool shirt and Jason was in his Spurs shirt – and he couldn’t have been nicer.

“He seemed very happy, very gregarious. The whole thing was great, really.”

- Press Association

