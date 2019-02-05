Irish players help their sides progress in FA Cup

Two Irish players were to the fore of tonight's FA Cup fourth round replays.

Former Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers striker Padraig Amond scored a superb second goal for Newport County who were 2-0 winners at home to Middlesbrough.

The win means Newport will play host to Manchester City in the fifth round.

Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty helped Wolves come from behind to progress in the FA Cup tonight.

Doherty opened the scoring after 77 seconds, netting from close range after Shrewsbury had failed to clear from a corner.

Shrewsbury levelled things up after 11 minutes when James Bolton headed in from a corner.

The League One side then turned the game on its head, taking the lead six minutes before the break.

Josh Laurent's effort was spilled by goalkeeper Ruddy and the ball trickled over the line.

Wolves levelled things up just before half-time, with Doherty heading in his second in added time to make it 2-2.

Ivan Cavaleiro sealed the win after the break to send Wolves into the fifth round for a clash with Championship club Bristol City on February 17.

Brentford will travel to Swansea in round five after ending Barnet's cup dreams with a 3-1 win at Griffin Park.

Sergi Canos put Brentford ahead after seven minutes before Julian Jeanvier put Brentford two up in the 32nd minute when he met Said Benrahma's free-kick eight yards out.

Neal Maupay put Brentford 3-0 up in the 71st minute but the non-league side pulled one back three minutes later through David Tutonda.

QPR's 2-0 win at home to Portsmouth, thanks to goals from Nahki Wells after 70 minutes and Matt Smith in the 77th minute, sets up a home tie with Premier League side Watford in round five.