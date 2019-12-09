News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish midfielder Forde to leave hospital after suffering four broken ribs and punctured lung

By Press Association
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 05:33 PM

Oxford midfielder Anthony Forde is to return home from hospital later this week after sustaining no long-term damage from breaking four ribs and puncturing a lung in Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Shrewsbury.

Forde, who is from Ballingarry, Co Limerick, was taken to the nearby John Radcliffe hospital where he was treated for the pneumothorax and rib injuries, two of which were broken in two places.

Speaking about the incident to the club website, Forde said: “It was just one of those things. I went in for a tackle, we collided and I knew straight away I was in trouble.”

Expressing his gratitude to the assistance he received at the Kassam Stadium and at the hospital, Forde added: “I want to thank the pitch-side medical team for their help and then everyone, from the ambulance team to the doctors and staff at the JR, have been amazing.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s still very painful, but we know what it is and we know there is no long-term damage to my lung, so hopefully it’s just a case of the ribs healing now.”

U’s head coach Karl Robinson, while refusing to put a timescale on Forde’s recovery, is naturally grateful the 26-year-old midfielder is okay.

“Fordy was really struggling and that’s not nice for the other lads to see,” said Robinson.

“But we know he is in good hands and they will just keep an eye on him for a day or two before he goes home and starts his recovery.

“We won’t set a timescale on that, it’s far too early. It’s just good news that everything has been diagnosed clearly and now we can seek specialist advice on how to help Fordy get back to full fitness.”

Forde represented Ireland at U19 and U21 level and has played for Wolves, Scunthorpe United, Walsall, and Rotherham United.

