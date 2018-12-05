NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Irish goalie's stunning point-blank save up for FA Cup's save of the round

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 02:40 PM
By Stephen Barry

An Irish goalkeeper produced one of the saves of the round in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Ian Lawlor, once of Manchester City, was intent on keeping a clean sheet as Doncaster Rovers looked to close out a 2-0 second-round win over Charlton Athletic.

The hosts comeback hopes were extinguished by the Dubliner when he produced a top-drawer reaction save in the 87th minute from Mark Marshall.

Stretching to his left, he instinctively got a strong hand to the bullet header, a point-blank save which has been shortlisted as the FA Cup's save of the round.

Lawlor and Doncaster were rewarded for their win with another away trip, this time to visit Preston North End.


