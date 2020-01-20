Irish fans to get ticket allocation doubled for Euro 2020 play-off in Slovakia

Irish fans will have access to an increased allocation of 2,200 tickets for the Republic's Euro 2020 play-off away to Slovakia.

That means close to 10% of the 22,500 seats at the Tehelne Pole Stadium in Bratislava will be available through FAI channels. The Slovakian FA were only obliged to offer the FAI 5%, or 1,125 tickets, for the game.

The winners of that semi-final on March 26 will advance to a play-off final against either Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on March 31.

65% of the 2,200 tickets will be allocated to independent supporters who are members of the Republic of Ireland Soccer Supporters Clubs and Fans' Direct.

20% will go to supporters from affiliated football leagues and over 2,000 clubs which fall under their remit, Board and National Council members, players/staff, and Club Ireland members.

15% will be provided to fans through the FAI's official travel partner, Abbey Travel. These supporters have their details of match attendance at away games logged should they ever decide to apply independently for tickets.

Supporters interested in applying for tickets will be ranked on their attendance records from eight away games over the last two years; against Denmark, Georgia, and Switzerland last year, and Turkey, France, Denmark, Wales, and Poland in 2018.

The away game in Gibraltar last March is excluded because it was oversubscribed.

The FAI's away ticketing portal is open from now until midnight on Sunday

The Slovakian Football Association have yet to confirm ticket prices but applicants will be updated throughout the process.