Irish defender scores Beckham-esque goal from his own half

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - 12:10 PM

Non-league football can produce just as much drama as the Premier League, as was the case when Michael Spillane scored from inside his own half.

Spillane, a former Irish underage international who won the FAI U19 Player of the Year Award for 2008, was playing for Chelmsford City against Wealdstone in the National League South when, with the game goalless, he intercepted the ball from a Wealdstone attack.

With one touch to control the ball, Spillane looked up before dispatching the ball from more than 50 yards over the head of goalkeeper Jon North.

More than a touch of David Beckham against Wimbledon there.

The goal broke the deadlock in a game that Chelmsford eventually won 3-2, but there was no doubting the highlight for the 856 in attendance.

Although for some the defensive work was just as important as the goal itself.

From defence to attack, Spillane can do it all.

Thanks to FCVideo, Weadlstone & Chelmsford City for the video. You can check out FCVideo on Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.

- Press Association


