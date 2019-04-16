NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Ireland's Troy Parrott scores second free-kick this week for Spurs

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 12:43 PM

Troy Parrott made it back-to-back braces as he once again curled in a breath-taking free-kick for Tottenham.

Last week, the 17-year-old Dubliner scored a double for Spurs U18s against Chelsea, but this time he was leading the line for the U23s against Swansea.

Parrott had been waiting for his first Premier League 2 goal and came agonisingly close when hitting the post from distance in the early stages.

But he wouldn't have to wait too much longer as that goal arrived in style when he struck an unstoppable free-kick, which he had won himself, in the 40th minute.

The Swans levelled before the break but Parrott struck again 10 minutes from the end to seal a win which sees Spurs leap out of the relegation zone with one game to go.

It wasn't even the first free-kick Parrott had converted this week, after his second-half strike against Chelsea U18s last Wednesday.

Parrott has now scored five goals in three games since returning from injury, making it 19 in all competitions this season.

His U18 Premier League record is particularly impressive, with 14 goals in nine appearances.

With Harry Kane out injured, Parrott will hope his form will soon attract the attention of Mauricio Pochettino.

READ MORE

Liverpool vow to ban anyone found to have thrown flare towards Chelsea fans

More on this topic

Coutinho going nowhere this summer – Barcelona president Bartomeu

Lovren and Oxlade-Chamberlain miss Liverpool training ahead of Porto clash

FIFA Women's World Cup to be broadcast free-to-air in Ireland

Liverpool vow to ban anyone found to have thrown flare towards Chelsea fans

More in this Section

Confirmed: Katie Taylor will get her chance to become undisputed world champion

Boost for Galway as Cooney and Glynn set for Championship return

Lovren and Oxlade-Chamberlain miss Liverpool training ahead of Porto clash

FIFA Women's World Cup to be broadcast free-to-air in Ireland


Lifestyle

As Notre Dame faces reconstruction – 4 other landmarks built in the French Gothic style to visit

Finding the right spot for antiques in your home can determine their survival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »