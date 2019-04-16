Ireland's Troy Parrott scores second free-kick this week for Spurs

Troy Parrott made it back-to-back braces as he once again curled in a breath-taking free-kick for Tottenham.

Last week, the 17-year-old Dubliner scored a double for Spurs U18s against Chelsea, but this time he was leading the line for the U23s against Swansea.

Parrott had been waiting for his first Premier League 2 goal and came agonisingly close when hitting the post from distance in the early stages.

But he wouldn't have to wait too much longer as that goal arrived in style when he struck an unstoppable free-kick, which he had won himself, in the 40th minute.

Troy Parrott. 1-0. What a prospect. pic.twitter.com/8qZAKFeC1v— Samuel Olsson (@olssonsaam) April 15, 2019

The Swans levelled before the break but Parrott struck again 10 minutes from the end to seal a win which sees Spurs leap out of the relegation zone with one game to go.

It wasn't even the first free-kick Parrott had converted this week, after his second-half strike against Chelsea U18s last Wednesday.

Parrott has now scored five goals in three games since returning from injury, making it 19 in all competitions this season.

His U18 Premier League record is particularly impressive, with 14 goals in nine appearances.

Troy Parrott (17) has an immense record for Spurs U18s; 10 Games 12 Goals ⚽️ 3 Assists 🅰️ He also has just scored a brace for the U23s in an important win, he's developing at an amazing rate. In the U19 UEFA Youth League; 5 Games 3 Goals 1 Assist One for the future. pic.twitter.com/UTR34nugQ5 — Football Scouts (@FootbaII_Scouts) April 15, 2019

Troy Parrott's last 4 tweets after games are bascially identical 😂😂 he's too good pic.twitter.com/OUnpR73lVP— Tøm (@FuIlBack16) April 15, 2019

With Harry Kane out injured, Parrott will hope his form will soon attract the attention of Mauricio Pochettino.