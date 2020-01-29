Ireland's Scott Hogan joins Birmingham on loan after Stoke stint is cut short

Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan has joined Birmingham on loan after being recalled from Stoke, the Premier League club have announced.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international joined the Potters for the season in August last year, but his stay has been cut short to facilitate a switch to their Sky Bet Championship rivals.

A statement on Villa’s official website said: “Scott Hogan has been recalled from his loan at Stoke City and joined Birmingham City with immediate effect on a deal until the end of the season.

Hit 💙 to wish our newest recruit a warm welcome to Blues! #WelcomeScott #BCFC pic.twitter.com/GAIqhelgVO — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 29, 2020

“The striker, 27, linked up with the Potters in the summer but has made just four Sky Bet Championship starts and will now spend the remainder of the campaign at St Andrew’s.

“We wish Scott all the very best for his loan spell.”

Hogan scored three times in 16 appearances for the Potters, the last of them as a substitute in a 0-0 league draw with Reading on December 14.