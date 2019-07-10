Ireland's most well-travelled professional footballer joins Israeli club

Ireland's most well-travelled professional footballer will be playing in Israel next season.

Cillian Sheridan will add Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona to his list of clubs, as he signed a one-year contract with the option of another season.

The 30-year-old globetrotting striker, who was capped three times by the Republic of Ireland during Giovanni Trapattoni's tenure, has previously played for clubs in Scotland, England, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Poland, and New Zealand.

His most recent club was A-League side Wellington Phoenix, having joined them in January from Poland's Jagiellonia Białystok.

Kiryat Shmona, who won the Israeli Premier League in 2012, finished 10th after avoiding relegation on the final day last season.

They are based in the north of the country, close to the Lebanese border.