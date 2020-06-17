News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia fixed for October 8

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 03:15 PM

The Tehelné Pole stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia. Photo: INPHO/Ciaran Culligan

The Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia will take place on October 8.

Following a UEFA Executive Committee meeting today, that date was confirmed, as was the play-off final on November 12. Should Ireland overcome Slovakia, they will face the winners of Northern Ireland versus Bosnia in that game.

The fixtures are, of course, dependent on continued progress being made in the battle to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. UEFA said that it will be "regularly assessing the situation across the continent and will liaise with local authorities to see when spectators could gradually return."

The Euro finals have already been postponed until 2021, with UEFA confirming that, after some initial doubts caused by the deferral, all 12 host cities – including Dublin – have committed to staging their games in the pan-European tournament.

UEFA have also confirmed that qualifying games for the 2020/21 Champions League and Europa League – which involve, respectively, League of Ireland winners Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City - will be one-leg affairs, with the exception of the Champions League play-offs. The draw, on a date yet to be confirmed, will determine which teams get home advantage.

Dundalk’s Champions League campaign will begin with the first qualifying round on August 18/19. The three other League of Ireland teams will kick off their Europa League action on August 27.

Women's National League champions Peamount are set to begin their European campaign in the Women's Champions League qualifying round mini-tournaments, played between October 7 and 13. The draw for the qualifying groups will take place in the first week in September.

UEFA Champions League 2020/21

Preliminary round: 8 and 11 August

First qualifying round: 18/19 August

Second qualifying round: 25/26 August

Third qualifying round: 15/16 September

Play-offs: 22/23 and 29/30 September

Group stage: 20/21 and 27/28 October, 3/4 and 24/25 November, 1/2 and 8/9 December

UEFA Europa League 2020/21

Preliminary round: 20 August

First qualifying round: 27 August

Second qualifying round: 17 September

Third qualifying round: 24 September

Play-offs: 1 October

Group stage: 22 and 29 October, 5 and 26 November, 3 and 10 December

UEFA Women's Champions League 2020/21

Qualifying round mini-tournament: 7 and 13 October

