News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ireland's crunch Women's Euro 2021 qualifier today to be played behind closed doors

Ireland's crunch Women's Euro 2021 qualifier today to be played behind closed doors
Hayley Nolan, Jamie Finn, Emily Whelan and Stephanie Roche following a Republic of Ireland Women training session at Pod Malim Brdom in Petrovac, Montenegro. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
By Joel Slattery
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 08:44 AM

Ireland UEFA Women's Euro 2021 qualifier with Montenegro today will be played behind closed doors, the FAI has announced.

The clash which takes place in the Pod Malim Brdom stadium in Petrovac will see Ireland looking to top the group - although they still have to play current leaders Germany twice.

In a statement, the FAI said:

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that today's UEFA Women's European Championship qualifier between Montenegro and Republic of Ireland will be closed to the public."

The game will still go ahead as scheduled, kicking off at 3pm.

When the sides met in Dublin last September, the Girls in Green came out 2-0 winners

The clash will be televised live on RTÉ 2 with coverage beginning at 2.30pm.

READ MORE

Mick McCarthy will not argue with Jose Mourinho over Troy Parrott’s playing time

More on this topic

Pauw looks to Jarrett for crucial goalsPauw looks to Jarrett for crucial goals

Mick McCarthy will not argue with Jose Mourinho over Troy Parrott’s playing timeMick McCarthy will not argue with Jose Mourinho over Troy Parrott’s playing time

Mick McCarthy plays it cool on Troy Parrott’s lack of game timeMick McCarthy plays it cool on Troy Parrott’s lack of game time

Katie McCabe wants Ireland to find the finishing touchKatie McCabe wants Ireland to find the finishing touch

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Blackmore delivers on Honeysuckle as Mullins rues 'miscommunication'Blackmore delivers on Honeysuckle as Mullins rues 'miscommunication'

Michael O’Neill sees potential opportunity for Northern Ireland in empty stadiumMichael O’Neill sees potential opportunity for Northern Ireland in empty stadium

Jurgen Klopp not sure ‘how much sense it will make’ to play behind closed doorsJurgen Klopp not sure ‘how much sense it will make’ to play behind closed doors

Manchester City boss Guardiola would rather suspend games than play without fansManchester City boss Guardiola would rather suspend games than play without fans


Lifestyle

The vogue for sideboards - traditional, vintage and edgy new designs - offers novel potential throughout the home for storage and the opportunity to channel our inner stylist, writes Carol O’CallaghanSide hustle: How sideboards can transform a space

Let's fasten our seatbelts as a trip back in time is on the itinerary when we tune into episode three of the Home of the Year tonight.Time travel on the cards in tonight's Home of the Year

The Witcher did it first — but it won’t be the last. HBO has confirmed that The Last of Us is being adapted for television, with Sony’s classic tale of the zombie apocalypse coming to screens next year.Game Tech: Another game gets TV version

Barry Keoghan has a big Marvel role on the way, but he’s still happy to return home to play a tough guy in a new Irish thriller, writes Esther McCarthyBarry Keoghan's career continuing at a gallop

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »