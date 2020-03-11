Ireland's Alan Judge ruled out for remainder of season

Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge will miss the rest of the season with a fractured metatarsal.

The 31-year-old sustained the problem in training on Tuesday and will also be absent for the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia.

Town physio Matt Byard told the club’s official website: “Alan injured his right foot in training and has had scans which have shown a stress fracture to his third metatarsal.

“He will be in a boot for two to three weeks and you are looking at a likely recovery time of six to eight weeks, which means he’s out for the rest of the season in all likelihood.”