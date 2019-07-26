News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ireland women name squad for friendly with World Cup winners USA

Ireland women name squad for friendly with World Cup winners USA
Tom O'Connor during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium in Tallaght, in April. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 02:43 PM

The Republic of Ireland have named their squad for the friendly match against Women's World Cup winners USA next month.

The squad travels to California on Monday with former assistant coach Tom O’Connor managing the team for the game in the wake of Colin Bell's departure.

The tie, which takes place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, will be the USA’s first game since defeating the Netherlands to win the World Cup in early July.

There are five changes to the squad that faced Italy in April, with Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Campbell ruled out due to club commitments.

The game takes place on August 3 and kicks off at 3am Irish time

Republic of Ireland squad v USA

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City), Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Lauren Dwyer (Wexford Youths),

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Kildrum Tigers), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Peamount United), Jess Gargan (Shelbourne), Claire Walsh (Peamount United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Köln), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Heather Payne (Florida State University)

READ MORE

Gerrard to leave nothing to chance against Luxembourg minnows

More on this topic

McCarthy wants players in playMcCarthy wants players in play

Kenny can’t allow FAI crisis to ‘erode spirits’Kenny can’t allow FAI crisis to ‘erode spirits’

Noel Mooney ‘extremely unlikely’ to seek role as next FAI CEONoel Mooney ‘extremely unlikely’ to seek role as next FAI CEO

FAI claims legal privilege for sections of documentsFAI claims legal privilege for sections of documents

IrelandWNTSoccerTOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Foden not looking forward to Silva’s exit from Manchester CityFoden not looking forward to Silva’s exit from Manchester City

Wolves make winning return to European competition with victory over CrusadersWolves make winning return to European competition with victory over Crusaders

Win puts Shamrock Rovers in control of Europa League qualifier Win puts Shamrock Rovers in control of Europa League qualifier

Arsenal say Ozil and Kolasinac ‘fine’ after Bosnian confronts armed aggressorsArsenal say Ozil and Kolasinac ‘fine’ after Bosnian confronts armed aggressors


Lifestyle

If you are looking for a Muse to inspire that break-through book, look no further than Limerick-based best-selling novelist Roisin Meaney, writes John RainsfordMeaney’s in party mode with her latest novel a creative gem

Your guide to what's on this week by Des O'Sullivan.Antiques & Fine Art: Your guide to what's on this week

A new study says genes have less to do with weight loss than we previously thought — it’s more about how our gut reacts to different foods, writes Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Twin truths: New research says your genes are not to blame for weight gain

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »