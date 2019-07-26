Ireland women name squad for friendly with World Cup winners USA

The Republic of Ireland have named their squad for the friendly match against Women's World Cup winners USA next month.

The squad travels to California on Monday with former assistant coach Tom O’Connor managing the team for the game in the wake of Colin Bell's departure.

The tie, which takes place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, will be the USA’s first game since defeating the Netherlands to win the World Cup in early July.

There are five changes to the squad that faced Italy in April, with Denise O’Sullivan and Megan Campbell ruled out due to club commitments.

The game takes place on August 3 and kicks off at 3am Irish time

Republic of Ireland squad v USA

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City), Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Lauren Dwyer (Wexford Youths),

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Kildrum Tigers), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Peamount United), Jess Gargan (Shelbourne), Claire Walsh (Peamount United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Köln), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Heather Payne (Florida State University)