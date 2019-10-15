Ireland V Denmark: Player ratings

Darren Randolph 9

Yet again, Ireland’s hero. Superbly saved Ricardo Rodríguez’s 77th penalty. Also thwarted Xhaka’s sixth-minute drive. Couldn’t get down to reach Haris Seferovic’s low attempt in the 16th-minute.

Reacted brilliantly to push over Seferovic’s 52nd-minute header. No chance with the own goal.

Seamus Coleman 4

The skipper drew level on 56 caps alongside Denis Irwin and Don Givens. But not his greatest display. Sent off for a second yellow card after handball off Embolo’s 76th-minute shot. The Donegal man was booked after tangling with Granit Xhaka on 32 minutes. Gave the ball away too many times and failed to retain possession.

John Egan 7

Already Richard Keogh’s ready-made replacement in the heart of the Irish defence. Put his body on the line several times with vital blocks and defended well overall. Just off target with a snapshot on the hour.

Shane Duffy 7

Another fine display. Harshly booked for an aerial challenge on Manuel Akanji in 65 minutes. Headed Glenn Whelan’s 40th-minute corner straight at Yann Sommer. Unlucky to concede the injury-time own goal.

Enda Stevens 6

Returned after being banned for the Georgia game Started as part of a three-man defence.

But reverted to his normal leftback position on 30 minutes. Never got the chance to attack throughout the game though. Well off the mark with a 33rd minute shot.

Glenn Whelan 7

His 90th appearance in a green jersey – becoming the ninth most capped player. The veteran gave his all for the cause. But the 35-year-old couldn’t get a foothold – literally - on a pitch that tore up after heavy rain.

Alan Browne 6

The Preston man replaced Conor Hourihane. Given the job of shadowing Swiss skipper Xhaka. Stood off in the first period. Improved in the second half. Harshly yellow carded for a challenge on Stephan Lichtsteiner on 34 minutes.

Jeff Hendrick 4

Recent performances have seen many calls for the Burnley playmaker to be dropped. Unable to get involved in the middle of the park as the game by-passed him. Booked for 55th-minute challenge on Embolo.

James McClean 4

On a night he joined Kevin Moran and Frank Stapleton on 71 caps, the Derry native flattered to deceive. Started on left flank. But switched to right wing on half hour. Gave away possession too many times.

Aaron Connolly 5

After his fine cameo debut against Georgia, a full competitive debut for the young Galway man. Began in attack but moved to the left-wing when the team formation was changed on 30 minutes. Unable to deliver on his hype of the past two weeks. Replaced midway through the second half by Scott Hogan.

James Collins 5

Started up top alongside Connolly. Despite his physical presence, didn’t get much change out of the Swiss defence.

Moved to the left before the interval after the initial reshuffle. Fired weakly to Sommer right in half time. Taken off at the break.

Subs: Callum O’Dowda 5

(for Collins half time). His first competitive involvement since the National League against Denmark last year. Began well but struggled to get involved after that. Scott Hogan 6 (for Connolly (for Connolly 69). Was a willing runner. But lacked service.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schar; Ricardo Rodríguez, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka, Stephan Lichtsteiner (Remo Freuler 70); Admir Mehmedi (Edimilson Fernandes 28), Breel Embolo (Renato Steffen 88), Haris Seferovic.

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland).