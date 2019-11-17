News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland V Denmark in numbers

Ireland V Denmark in numbers
By Paul Kelly
Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 10:46 PM

0.86:

Ireland’s strike rate in Group D is their lowest after seven qualifiers since 1985 (0.57)

1:

Shane Duffy is one booking away from missing a possible play-off semi-final match

2:

Both of Ireland’s last two goals against Denmark were scored by Duffy (1-5 in Dublin, November 2017; 1-1 in Copenhagen, June 2019)

2:

Wins by Ireland in their last five competitive matches at home (W2, D2, L1)

3:

Draws for Denmark in their last five competitive matches away from home (W2, D3, L0)

6:

Draws in the last seven competitive matches between Ireland and Denmark (four 0-0; two 1-1)

14:

Denmark’s current Fifa ranking (22 places above Ireland)

24:

Matches since Denmark lost in competition (October 2016), other than elimination in a penalty shoot-out

40.5:

Years since Ireland beat Denmark in a competitive match (2-0, ECQ, Dublin, May 1979)

49:

Attempts on target by Denmark in Group D (compared with Ireland’s 21)

77%:

Ireland’s rate of passing accuracy in Group D (compared with Denmark’s 86%) Compiled by Paul Kelly

