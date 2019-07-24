Ireland undone by Ramos hat-trick in Euro Under-19 semi-final

The Republic of Ireland have been beaten 4-0 by Portugal in their Under-19 European Championship semi-final.

A hat-trick by Benfica's Gonçalo Ramos did the damage in heat of up to 37 degrees in Yerevan, Armenia.

Vítor Ferreira's 31st-minute penalty gave Portugal the lead after Joe Hodge brought down Joao Mario inside the box.

In the moments after the goal, Barry Coffey beat the Portuguese 'keeper but saw his shot cleared off the line before Mark McGuinness hammered an effort off the crossbar.

The killer blow to Ireland's hopes came in first-half stoppage time, with Ramos heading in a rebound after Mario's cross drifted onto the crossbar.

Mario and Ramos combined for the third in the 59th minute before Ramos completed his treble with another stoppage-time strike.