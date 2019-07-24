News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland undone by Ramos hat-trick in Euro Under-19 semi-final

Tyreik Wright of Republic of Ireland and Costinha of Portugal at Banants Stadium. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 05:41 PM

The Republic of Ireland have been beaten 4-0 by Portugal in their Under-19 European Championship semi-final.

A hat-trick by Benfica's Gonçalo Ramos did the damage in heat of up to 37 degrees in Yerevan, Armenia.

Vítor Ferreira's 31st-minute penalty gave Portugal the lead after Joe Hodge brought down Joao Mario inside the box.

In the moments after the goal, Barry Coffey beat the Portuguese 'keeper but saw his shot cleared off the line before Mark McGuinness hammered an effort off the crossbar.

The killer blow to Ireland's hopes came in first-half stoppage time, with Ramos heading in a rebound after Mario's cross drifted onto the crossbar.

Mario and Ramos combined for the third in the 59th minute before Ramos completed his treble with another stoppage-time strike.

Soccer

