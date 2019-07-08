News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland underage international leaves Reading to join Dutch giants

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 06:18 PM

Liam Kelly has left Reading to join Eredivisie side Feyenoord.

The 23-year-old midfielder links up with former Royals boss Jaap Stam, who replaced Giovanni Van Bronckhorst last month.

Kelly managed just 19 starts for Reading last season and scored nine goals in total for the club.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Everyone at Reading Football Club would like to thank Liam for his effort and commitment to the club and we wish him the very best of luck in Holland and in his future career.”

Kelly has played for the Republic of Ireland U19s and U21s but turned down a call-up to the senior squad in 2018 for personal reasons.

TOPIC: Soccer

