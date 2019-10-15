News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland Under-21s suffer first Euro 2021 qualifying defeat in Iceland

Adam Idah contests a high ball against Patrik Sigurður Gunnarsson, left, and Ísak Óli Ólafsson of Iceland at Víkingsvöllur in Reykjavik. Photo by Eythor Arnason/Sportsfile
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 06:26 PM

Republic of Ireland Under-21s suffered their first Euro 2021 qualifier defeat with a 1-0 loss to Iceland.

Stephen Kenny’s side missed several good chances to score as Sveinn Aron Gudjohnsen’s first-half penalty, conceded after Lee O’Connor was penalised for handball, proved the difference in Reykjavik.

O’Connor’s match ended early after he was sent off late on for a second yellow card offence.

The defeat, coming on the back of last week’s goalless draw with Italy, has seen Ireland's lead at the top of Group A trimmed to a single point ahead of Iceland, who have a game in hand.

