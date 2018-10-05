Home»Sport

Ireland under-19 women advance to Elite Round of European Championships

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 05:16 PM

Republic of Ireland u-19s 3 - 0 Faroe Islands u-19s

The Republic of Ireland under-19 women qualified for the Elite Round of the UEFA Women's Under-19 Championships, after defeating the Faroe Islands 3-0 in Lithuania.

It was Ireland's second win after they defeated Lithuania 7-0 earlier this week to secure their spot in the Elite Round even before they face Ukraine on October 8.

Heather Payne was among the goals for Ireland in this 3-0 win.

Chloe Singleton, Heather Payne and Alannah McEvoy got the goals which ensured the three points in Marijampole on Friday afternoon.

Manager Dave Connell was pleased with the result as well as progression to the next phase of the competition. After the game, he said:

"We came to Lithuania, hoping to win our first two games and that's what we have done. It's great to qualify, but our focus now turns to Monday's game against Ukraine.

"The girls weren't as clinical today as they were against Lithuania, so there's plenty to work on over the weekend."

Republic of Ireland: Rachael Kelly; Rachel Baynes (Leah Brady 78), Roisin McGovern, Sadhbh Doyle (Aoife Slattery 78), Lucia Lobato (Doireann Fahey 78); Tiegan Ruddy, Megan Mackey (capt) (Ciara Fowler 66), Chloe Singleton; Isibeal Atkinson, Heather Payne, Carla McManus (Alannah McEvoy 46)

Faroe Islands: Eyðgerð Mikkelsen; Maria Á Lakjuni (Rutt Hjelm Gregersen 73), Rebekka J. Olsen, Julia Helena Dal Henriksen, Poula Andreasen; Jensa Kannuberg Tórolvsdóttir (Ása Stórá Carlsen 73), Sara Samson Lamhauge; Sanna Jacobsen, Marjun Óladóttir Danielsen (capt) (Sólvá Strøm Olsen 81), Julia Naomi Mortensen; Mona Rasmusdóttir (Victoria Á Lakjuni 88)

Referee: Elvira Nurmustafina (KAZ)

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Women's SoccerSoccerRepublic of IrelandFaroe IslandsUEFA Women's Under-19 Championships

Related Articles

Martin O’Neill keeps cool as Declan Rice case comes to boil

That Declan Rice can switch sides three years after declaring for Ireland is key issue

Irish hopes of Declan Rice return rapidly fade

John Delaney hints Croke Park may be part of World Cup bid

More in this Section

Morata strike earns Chelsea narrow Europa League win over Vidi

Emery hails Emile Smith Rowe’s mentality as youngster scores first Arsenal goal

Brendan Rodgers admits poor defending cost Celtic in Austria

Arsenal win again but made to work hard for their success


Breaking Stories

Kate Moss’s daughter Lila is unveiled in an ‘extremely special’ beauty campaign

Working life with Billy Burke: 'I like to make sure the graves are well kept'

Taking control: Why we all need a living will

Rock on: Singer Rob Strong on continuing to perform in his 70s

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »