Ireland U21 manager names 23-man squad for Luxembourg clash

Republic of Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny has announced his squad for the UEFA U21 European Championships qualifier against Luxembourg.

Kenny has named the 23-man squad to face Luxemburg in their first game of the campaign which includes eight players from the SSE Airtricity League.

Darragh Leahy and Dan Mandroiu of Bohemians, Liam Scales and Neil Farrugia of UCD AFC, Waterford's Zach Elbouzedi and Aaron Drinan, Shamrock Rovers' Trevor Clarke and St. Patrick's Athletic midfielder Jamie Lennon have all been named.

Liverpool duo Caoimhin Kelleher and Conor Masterson, Manchester United's Lee O'Connor, Manchester City's Gavin Bazunu and Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott have also received call-ups to the U-21 squad.

Simon Power, currently on loan at Dutch second-tier side FC Dordrecht from Norwich City, and Connor Ronan, who plays for Slovakian side FC DAC 1904 on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, will also report for the squad on Monday, March 18.

The squad announcement follows news from the UEFA Executive Committee that the UEFA U21 European Championships finals tournament will expand from 12 teams to 16 teams.

The finals, which are set to take place in Hungary and Slovakia in June 2021, will now have four further teams in the finals.

Republic of Ireland U21 squad v Luxembourg

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Defenders: Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Dara O'Shea (Exeter City, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), Barry Cotter (Ipswich Town), Corey Ndaba (Ipswich Town), Conor Masterson (Liverpool), Lee O'Connor (Manchester United), Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Liam Scales (UCD AFC)

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jake Doyle Hayes (Cambridge United, on loan from Aston Villa), Connor Ronan (FC DAC 1904, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jamie Lennon (St. Patrick's Athletic), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians).

Attackers: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Neil Farrugia (UCD AFC), Zach Elbouzedi (Waterford), Michael O'Connor (Linfield), Simon Power (FC Dordrecht, on loan from Norwich City), Aaron Drinan (Waterford, on loan from Ipswich Town).

Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg kicks off at Tallaght Stadium at 5pm on March 24.

Tickets for the match are on sale now at a fee of €5 for adults and free of charge for U18s and FAI and Shamrock Rovers' Season Ticket Holders.