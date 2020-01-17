News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland U21 international Connor Ronan joins Blackpool on loan

By Press Association
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 03:59 PM

Blackpool have signed Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan on loan for the rest of the season.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has made 13 first-team appearances for Wolves and most recently spent time with DAC Dunajska Streda in Slovakia’s top tier.

Speaking to Blackpool’s official website, manager Simon Grayson said: “A lot of people speak highly about him and he’s had some good experience out in Slovakia, as well as internationally for Ireland at under-21 level.

“We’re looking for him to get on the ball, pick a pass and add something different to the squad.”

Ronan, 21, said: “I just want to help the team wherever I can and try and help the team get back to where it belongs.”

TOPIC: Soccer

