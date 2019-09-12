Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny in Swedish hospital after becoming unwell

Republic of Ireland Under 21 manager Stephen Kenny is being treated in hospital in Sweden after he became unwell following a European Championship Match earlier this week.

The 47-year-old was examined by FAI medical staff on Wednesday, the morning after the qualifier in Kalamar.

Kenny who is set to replace Mick McCarthy as senior team manager in 2020 decided to stay behind for treatment at a local hospital.

The FAI confirmed the news saying they expect him to be discharged within days.

They released a statement saying: "Republic of Ireland Under 21 boss Stephen Kenny has remained in Sweden after becoming unwell on Wednesday as his squad made their way home from Tuesday night’s European Championship qualifier in Kalmar.

"Stephen was examined by the FAI’s medical staff and decided to stay behind for treatment at a local hospital.

"Stephen expects to be discharged in the coming days and is looking forward to beginning preparations ahead of the two European Under-21 Championship qualifiers next month."