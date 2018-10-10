Ireland U19 player scores lovely panenka penalty in win over Bosnia & Herzegovina

Ireland U19's rounded off a 3-1 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina in the U19 European Championship qualifier on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Will Ferry, Troy Parrott and Adam Idah set Ireland on their way with Parrott's goal standing out.

After Jack James was fouled in the box, Parrott stepped up and oozed confidence - hitting a cheeky panenka penalty.

On his first competitive appearance for #IRLU19 Troy Parrott not only took responsibility for taking a penalty, he did this.... Full highlights: https://t.co/a8ZsBP1Gf1 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/VV7jQNHBr1— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 10, 2018

The striker's effort made it 2-0 to help Tom Mohan's side claim three points.

You can watch full highlights below.

- Digital Desk