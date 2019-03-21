Ireland U18s go down 4-0 in Andy Reid's first game as boss

Turkey 4-0 Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland Under-18s lost 4-0 to Turkey in Istanbul today in Andy Reid's first game in charge.

The home side scored three goals in the space of 15 first-half minutes, including an Irish own goal to take a 3-0 lead into the break.

Andy Reid’s side showed resilience in the second half, and were unlucky not to score, but Turkey eventually rounded off a 4-0 win.

Reid was encouraged by the spirit shown by Ireland in the second half, ahead of Saturday’s second game in this friendly double-header.

“Any Ireland team I played for at any level have never given up. No team that I’m in charge of ever will either. It was important we went out in the second half, and showed some of the steel we got.

“It gives us a lot of hope for Saturday. The lads know they can compete at this level.”

Turkey: Arda Akbulut; Kerem Kalafat, Atakan Gunduz (capt), Fatih Tultak, Ridvan Yilmaz; Guney Gencel, Taha Tunc, Oguzhan Akgun, Muhammed Gumuskaya, Burak Yasin Yesilay; Muhammet Arslantas

Republic of Ireland: Brian Maher; Max Murphy, Eiran Cashin (Andrew Spain 63), Shadrach Ogie (Ray O’Sullivan 46), Reece Staunton (Ross Tierney 81); Barry Coffey (capt), Adam O’Reilly (Sean Brennan 46), Louie Watson (Jaden Charles 75); George Nunn (Donal Higgins 46), Ryan Cassidy, Callum Thompson