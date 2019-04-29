Ireland U17s waiting on Spurs to make Troy Parrott decision

Manager Colin O’Brien is hoping for the green light from Spurs to allow Troy Parrott to join up with the Irish U17 squad ahead of the Euro Finals which kick off on Friday.

The teenage star is only recently back from an injury lay-off and could play for the Spurs U23 side against Derby tonight.

“We’re just waiting on the final decision from Spurs,” said O’Brien at the squad’s base in City West this morning. “It’s something we’ve had to be patient about and respect, with everything that’s going on at the club. The aim is that we’ll have a decision today.

“There’s been a lot of issues with Spurs regarding players being injured so what happens in clubs is that some players get moved up through the ranks. But we’ve been prepared for this. If Troy is available, he’ll be an addition. We haven’t had him all season but we’ll have other players ready to go.”

The squad and staff will attend tonight’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game between Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic in Tallaght, giving the players a chance to sample the atmosphere at the ground where they will play their first game, against Greece, on Friday night.

This is the third straight year that O'Brien will lead an Ireland team in this tournament with a quarter-final finish achieved in Croatia in 2017 and, amid much painful controversy for the Irish, in England last year.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and attacker Festy Ebosele both return to the squad after recently earning call-ups to the Ireland Under-21 and Under-19 set-ups respectively.

READ MORE Leinster scrum coach to join Ireland back room team this summer

Republic of Ireland Under-17 Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Jimmy Corcoran (Preston North End), Harry Halwax (Derby County)

Defenders: Sean McEvoy (Ballinmallard United), Anselmo Garcia McNulty (Real Betis), Luke Turner (Aberdeen), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Timi Sobowale (Manchester City), James Furlong (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Charlie McCann (Manchester United), Joe Hodge (Manchester City), Brandon Holt (St Patrick's Athletic), Seamas Keogh (Southampton), Ronan McKinley (Derry City), Sean Kennedy (Sunderland), Festy Ebsoele (Derby County)

Forwards: Matt Everitt (Brighton & Hove Albion), Conor Carty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Joshua Giurgi (Norwich City)

Fixtures - Group A

Friday, May 3: Republic of Ireland v Greece, Tallaght Stadium, KO 19:00

Monday, May 6: Republic of Ireland v Czech Republic, RSC Waterford, KO 19:00

Thursday, May 9: Republic of Ireland v Belgium, Tallaght Stadium, KO 19:00