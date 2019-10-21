News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ireland U15s triumphant in UEFA Development Tournament

Ireland U15s triumphant in UEFA Development Tournament
Giddeon Tetteh celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal with team-mate James McManus, right, during the match between Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg at Ballina Town FC. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 04:30 PM

The Republic of Ireland Under-15 team have won the UEFA Development Tournament in Mayo after an emphatic 8-0 victory over Luxembourg in Ballina.

The four-team tournament saw the youngsters score 15 goals in three victories over Latvia, Faroe Islands and Luxembourg, conceding only one goal in the process.

A dominant 8-0 showing against Luxembourg secured the tournament win, with Malaga CF striker Caden McLoughlin bagging himself a hat-trick, while Adam Murphy, Kevin Zefi, Gideon Tetteh, Adam Nugent and Sam Curtis also got on the scoresheet.

Speaking after the game Head Coach Jason Donohue said, "I think the lads really responded to the week. It’s a good learning environment here and by the third game they knew what was expected of them - they really put on a show.”

With former Ireland international Sean St. Ledger assisting with coaching duties, Donohue was enthusiastic about the underage set-up. “Our identity as a football nation is coming from all the international managers sitting down, once a month and going through principles, age specific coaching and understanding styles of play.

“We do this under the guidance of Ruud Dockter [FAI High Performance Director] and it’s working. Add this to Niall Harrison from the Emerging Talent Programme and the National Academy, we now have players coming in 15 to 16 months younger than us so when they get to the Under 15 stage they’re already equipped in terms of the style of the play.”

The U15 team return to action in November with a double-header against Poland in Galway.

Ireland: Walsh (GK) (O’Shea 41); O’Brien (Hughes 49) Kelly, Curtis (C), Cowper Gray (Heffernan 41); Ferizaj (Barrett 49), McManus (O’Brien Whitmarsh 41), Murphy (Fitzgerald 56); Zefi (Tansey 56), Tetteh (Murray 41), McLoughlin (Nugent 49).

Luxembourg: Pereira (GK) (Margato 46); Ikene, Agostinelli, Souchard (Irigoyen 62), Flick; Joao T De Sousa Moreira, Lohei (Ferreira 62), Afonso (C); Fonseca Lima (Khatri 72), Oliveira (Pereira 62), Dardari (Diabi 72)

Referee: James Calway (Ireland)

Results - UEFA Development Tournament

October 17: Republic of Ireland 3 -1 Latvia, Solar 21 Park, Castlebar

October 19: Republic of Ireland 4-0 Faroe Islands, Sports Park, Westport

October 21: Republic of Ireland 8-0 Luxembourg, Ballina Town FC, Ballina

More on this topic

Pochettino relaxed about Spurs speculationPochettino relaxed about Spurs speculation

Guardiola: ‘Little margins’ key if we want to win Champions LeagueGuardiola: ‘Little margins’ key if we want to win Champions League

New study reveals link between football and dementiaNew study reveals link between football and dementia

Rashford disappointed not to beat Liverpool but hopes United can build on drawRashford disappointed not to beat Liverpool but hopes United can build on draw


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Emotional Murray ‘a lot more optimistic’ after landing first title since injuryEmotional Murray ‘a lot more optimistic’ after landing first title since injury

Sheffield United striker charged with drink-drivingSheffield United striker charged with drink-driving

Two arrested over ‘racist abuse’ at FA Cup matchTwo arrested over ‘racist abuse’ at FA Cup match

World Rugby investigating photo of referee Peyper ‘mocking Vahaamahina elbow’World Rugby investigating photo of referee Peyper ‘mocking Vahaamahina elbow’


Lifestyle

Pollutants can have an impact on your health, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential damage.High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests and strokes’: 5 easy ways to protect yourself

Even if you only have room for one pot in the smallest space, plant some tulips in it to make your garden spring to life, says Hannah Stephenson.7 design tips to make your tulips in garden pots stand out in a crowd

Does the early bird catch the gym gains, or are you better off running through your reps after the sun sets? We ask two personal trainers.Ask the experts: Is it better to work out in the morning or the evening?

John’s chairs will last a lifetime, but he is also passing on his knowledge to a new generation, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: The ancient art of súgán-making is woven into Irish family history

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »